Former WWE Star Virgil Part Of Adult Film Star’s Presidential Campaign With Hip Hop Artist Coolio

According to Uproxx, Virgil is the personal bodyguard for porn star Cherie Deville’s bid to become President of the United States in 2020.

Not only is the former WWE/WCW star on board, but Deville’s running mate is none other than hip-hop artist and television star Coolio. Virgil’s profile is part of the team page over on PornstarForPresident.com, which reads:

Known best for his legendary professional wrestling career, Virgil had great success as “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase’s bodyguard in the WWE, as well as one of the members of the NWO! Virgil also has unique insight on Donald Trump as the two met several times at Wrestlemania. It was a no brainer when Virgil was selected as candidate DeVille’s personal bodyguard. Virgil brings years of experience to the table and would do anything for Cherie, and America!

The campaign is totaly legitimate, and Deville’s website says her campaign focuses on marijuana legalization, universal health care, LGBTQ equality, immigration reform, and fxing the American education system.

No word yet on if Virgil plans to bring the Meat Sauce Mafia on as extra campaign security.