According to The Dirty Sheets podcast, which you can listen to in full below, several incidents in WWE have lead to Rusev and Lana reportedly asking for their release from the company. The report notes that when Rusev returned to WWE after suffering an injury, plans were in place for him to face Randy Orton for the WWE Title at Money in the Bank, however those plans were later scrapped in favor of having Jinder Mahal win the title. When Rusev finally returned to WWE, he lost his first big PPV return match when he faced John Cena in a Flag Match at WWE Battleground. The report adds things got fairly heated between Rusev and the WWE creative team, when The Bulgarian Brute expressed his frustration with the way he was being booked in the company. Following Rusev’s 9 second loss to Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam, there are reportedly no issues between Orton and Rusev, and it’s even being said Orton likes Rusev and supported his decision to ask for his release. Orton is also said to be frustrated with his current booking in WWE, but has no interest in leaving due to the amount of money he is making.