Backstage News on the Main Reason Why WWE Moved John Cena to Raw

As seen on WWE Raw this week, John Cena made his return to the brand, after being declared a “free agent” in WWE upon returning to the company on July 4th. There has been speculation as to why WWE made the call to move Cena over to Raw, with some feeling it has to do with his upcoming movie schedule and Monday nights appearing to the most flexible for the 16-time Champion. Others have speculated that WWE decided to bring Cena to the Red Brand with the hopes of increasing ratings for the company’s flagship show. However, according to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the main reason why Cena was moved to WWE Raw is so that he can be used to elevate younger talents in the company, namely Roman Reigns. As seen on WWE Raw this week, the seeds were planted for a future Cena vs Reigns match when the two stars came face-to-face on the show, however were later interrupted by The Miz. Read Also: The Hard Facts About ‘Hating’ Roman Reigns The report adds that Roman Reigns is not the only talent WWE is eyeing for Cena on Raw, as there are possibilities for talents like Samoa Joe, Elias and Braun Strowman all to get “the rub” from a feud with Cena. Barrasso noted the following in his report: “Vince McMahon wants Cena to elevate and give the rub to Roman Reigns. The prevailing factor behind Cena’s move to Raw is all about his opponents. The decision was not made solely because Cena is going to draw ratings, but rather because of who Cena is going to draw ratings with. Just like Hulk Hogan—who needed a long line of heels with heat in “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Andre the Giant, and King Kong Bundy—as well as Steve Austin, who was over but still needed the heat from Vince McMahon, John Cena needs the right opponents in order to succeed.”