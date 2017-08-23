This Week’s WWE Smackdown Social Score Sees Increase, Meet WWE’s First Full-Time Female Referee, Taya Valkyrie Is Coming To GFW (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live had 104,000 uniques and 152,000 interactions on Facebook, which is up from 65,000 uniques and 95,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, Smackdown saw 27,000 uniques and 88,000 interactions on Twitter, which is also up from 18,000 uniques and 65,000 interactions on Twitter. Overall, this week’s show, which saw the debut of Bobby Roode and Shelton Benjamin’s return, had 131,000 total uniques and 240,000 total interactions, which is up from 83,000 uniques and 161,000 interactions last week. This week’s episode of Smackdown ranked in second overall for the night in the series and specials category.

Jessicka Carr

The following video features an introduction to Jessicka Carr (aka Kennadi Brink), WWE’s first full-time female referee:

Taya Valkyrie

The following video hypes Taya Valkyrie’s impending debut in Global Force Wrestling: