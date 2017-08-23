Triple H Comments On Putting The Mae Young Classic Together, Why It Will Be On Demand Viewing Format, Compares It To The CWC

Triple H recently spoke with Scott Dargis for NBC Sports; you can read a few highlights below:
Triple H compares and contrasts putting together the Cruiserweight Classic and the Mae Young Classic, and the opportunities presented to the wrestlers in those respective divisions:
Triple H Welcomes Shelton Benjamin Back to WWE, The Miz and Maryse’s WWE 2K18 Entrance, WWE Smackdown Top 10 (Videos)
Triple H comments on the decision to release the episodes of the Mae Young Classic at once instead of airing it weekly like the Cruiserweight Classic:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?