Roman Reigns Disses Fans Who Boo Him, No Way Jose’s Theme Infuriates Lars Sullivan, Highlights From NXT (Videos)

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns posted the following response to Sports Illustrated’s video asking fans in Brooklyn why they boo him:

The simple question here is to the Kids. Would you rather grow up and be like me, OR the guys from this video!?? https://t.co/45OtF2x1Fq — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 23, 2017

Related: The Featherstone Files: The Hard Facts About ‘Hating’ Roman Reigns

Lars Sullivan

The following video features Lars Sullivan talking about why No Way Jose’s theme annoys him, then stops his interview short and heads to the ring:

NXT

On a related note, the following videos feature Sullivan attacking No Way Jose in the ring, and more highlights from tonight’s episode of NXT, featuring content filmed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn before NXT Takeover: