Update on Earlier Report of Lana and Rusev Seeking WWE Release, Lana Shoots Down Report Claims

Earlier today it was reported that Lana and Rusev had asked for their WWE releases, stemming from frustrations over creative plans since Rusev has returned from injury.

The original report stated Rusev had tension with the creative team as of late, but Lana posted the following, denying the couple has requested their release.

Update: After speaking with several sources close to the situation, WZ can confirm there is no truth to the report issued earlier today via The Dirty Sheets podcast. The initial report posted on this site has since been removed.