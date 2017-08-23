Natalya Comments On How She Reacted To Her Women’s Title Win, Tying Trish Stratus’ WWE PPV Appearance Record

Natalya recently spoke with the Calgary Sun following her Smackdown Women’s Championship win at Summerslam; you can read a few highlights below: Natalya reveals what she was thinking after she won the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Summerslam: “A lot of different thoughts were running through my head. But the first thing I thought about was my husband, TJ. TJ was the first person who ever trained me to wrestle. He was there with me for all of these incredible moments in my career: from the day I got hired in the WWE, from the day that I had my first match for my family in Stampede Wrestling at the Ogden Legion hall in front of 50 people and he was there for me when I got called up to the main roster… he’s been there for me through every aspect of my career. I feel like I won this for both of us.” Natalya comments on going backstage after the win: “I was looking for TJ, but the first person that I hugged was Fit Finlay. He’s been my coach in WWE. He helped me with my very, very first match when I debuted on Smackdown in 2008 and he was there for this match and has been there for all of the most important moments.” Natalya comments on tying Trish Stratus’ all-time PPV appearance record by a female (which she will pass at WWE Hell In A Cell in October): “I was blown away by that. It really reminded me that I’ve worked hard to get to where I am right now and to have a chance at being the women’s champion and to have this opportunity. To tie one of the most iconic women superstars in WWE history, I just have to sometimes step back and look at how far I’ve come and see all that I’ve accomplished and just be so grateful that I’ve had so many incredible opportunities to prove myself. Trish is one of my absolute all-time favourites. To tie her is pretty damn cool.”