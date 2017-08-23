Matt Hardy Reveals ‘Fun Fact’ About Legal Dispute w/ Anthem, Relive NXT TakeOver’s Best Moments, Sneak Peek At Birth Of The Dragon (Videos)

Fun Fact
Matt Hardy posted the following Tweet, providing a ‘fun fact’ about his ongoing legal battle with Global Force Wrestling / Anthem Sports & Entertainment over the ‘Broken’ gimmick:
Matt’s comments may be the first he has made publicly about this particular matter in regards to legal clearances, however his wife, Reby, has said this before, noting Señor Benjamin and their son Maxel were not cleared to work or appear on camera. Earlier this year, Reby posted the following details (sent in several Tweets, condensed here for clarity):
NXT Takeover
The following video features highlights from NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, set to Code Orange’s “Bleeding In The Blur”:
Birth Of The Dragon
The following video features a new sneak peek at the WWE Studios film Birth Of The Dragon, with this clip showing Bruce Lee (Philip Ng) weighing the options of fighting kung fu master Wong Jack Man:
Related: Titus O’Neil Meets ‘Birth Of The Dragon’ Star (Video), Matches Taped For WWE Main Event
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?