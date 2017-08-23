Matt Hardy Reveals ‘Fun Fact’ About Legal Dispute w/ Anthem, Relive NXT TakeOver’s Best Moments, Sneak Peek At Birth Of The Dragon (Videos)

Fun Fact

Matt Hardy posted the following Tweet, providing a ‘fun fact’ about his ongoing legal battle with Global Force Wrestling / Anthem Sports & Entertainment over the ‘Broken’ gimmick:

FUN FACT-Benjamin, Maxel & Scribe weren’t paid & DID NOT sign releases from TNA/GFW to allow their images to be aired on ANY media, esp TV. pic.twitter.com/W8fVhpKehk — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 23, 2017

Matt’s comments may be the first he has made publicly about this particular matter in regards to legal clearances, however his wife, Reby, has said this before, noting Señor Benjamin and their son Maxel were not cleared to work or appear on camera. Earlier this year, Reby posted the following details (sent in several Tweets, condensed here for clarity):

Fun facts! Señor Benjamin never signed one piece of paper stating TNA could ever use, broadcast or profit from his image/likeness. Fun facts! Maxel was never legally cleared to work/appear on camera. Wanna check them TV child labor laws & get back to me, TNA? Fun facts! Nearly every notable attribute that makes #BROKEN Matt Hardy “Broken Matt Hardy” was developed by ME in a Waffle House. Yummy!

NXT Takeover

The following video features highlights from NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, set to Code Orange’s “Bleeding In The Blur”:

Birth Of The Dragon

The following video features a new sneak peek at the WWE Studios film Birth Of The Dragon, with this clip showing Bruce Lee (Philip Ng) weighing the options of fighting kung fu master Wong Jack Man:

