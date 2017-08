My latest column for upgruv.com, a site of all things trending, looks at the potential of business with Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones in WWE. Here’s an excerpt:

From Jones’ mouth to the ears of the sports-entertainment audience…

Lesnar appeared to hear what Jones was selling. His on-screen “advocate,” Paul Heyman, claimed Lesnar would leave WWE were he to lose the Universal title at SummerSlam.

Sure, it was part of selling one of WWE’s biggest pay-per-view events. And, indeed, the outcome of SummerSlam’s main event was predetermined. But before Lesnar walked out of Barclays Center with the red strap, it had been fair for anybody to wonder if he had pulled a real-life power play with WWE chairman Vince McMahon by actually threatening to leave the company if not permitted to hold the top spot for the RAW brand.

That spot still belongs to Lesnar.

Now, too, an opportunity belongs to McMahon, who doesn’t make habit of missing the mark when big money is at stake.

Unlike the UFC, McMahon’s WWE need not honor UFC policies for fighters. Unlike UFC, WWE’s rules for performers are not based on the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Oh, the irony. McMahon can book a showdown between two proven “real” fighters because his wrestling company is an entertainment company.

WWE does have a wellness policy for its talent. However, only “full-time employees” must adhere to it.

It remains unclear if Lesnar is a full-time performer. Jones most certainly would not be categorized as one.

For WWE, Jones should be a “special attraction.” The company has a rich history using outside stars in that capacity, especially at its annual WrestleMania.