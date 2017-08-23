CFO$ Talks About The Writing Process For WWE Themes, Composing Aleister Black’s NXT Theme, Which Songs They Wish They Wrote

WWE composers CFO$ (Mike Lauri and John Alicastro) recently spoke with Metal Injection; you can read a few highlights below:
CFO$ comment on the writing process of a wrestling theme song:
CFO$ reveal which themes they didn’t write, but wish they did:
Related: WWE’s CFO$ Talks Going Retro To Create TJ Perkins’ Theme, The Creative Process, Which WWE Star They’d Like To Work With Next
The duo comments on coming up with Aleister Black’s NXT theme:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?