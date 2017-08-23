Marti Belle On Competing In The Mae Young Classic, Representing Latinos In The Tournament, VOW’s Wilcox Goes ‘Around The Ring’ (Video)

Marti Belle Former Impact Wrestling Knockout and WWE Mae Young Classic competitor Marti Belle recently spoke with Latin Times; you can read a few excerpts below: Marti Belle comments on competing in the WWE Mae Young Classic: “It is an amazing honor and an incredible feeling to be the first female Dominican citizen to be represented in the WWE. I have worked very hard for almost a decade to make this dream come true and the fact that I get the chance to represent the Dominican Republic is completely breathtaking.” “You can expect that I’m going to be giving everything I have. I will not go down without a fight, I didn’t make it this far, to only make it this far.” Marti comments on representing the Dominican Republic in the tournament, her message to her fellow Latinos: “Never give up on your dreams. If you love something and have a lot of passion for it, don’t stop until you’ve accomplished it. And when you feel like you’re there, keep pushing yourself. We are hard-working people, and when we set our minds to something, we are unstoppable.” Around The Ring The following is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital exclusive series Around The Ring with Josh Mathews, and Wilcox from the Veterans of War as this week’s guest: