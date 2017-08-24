Vince McMahon’s Birthday Today, Flashback Friday Tomorrow On The WWE Network (Video), Baron Corbin’s New Theme Song Now Available

Vince McMahon’s Birthday Today

Today is the 72nd birthday of the WWE Chairman of The Board, Vince McMahon! Happy Birthday!

Flashback Friday Tomorrow On The WWE Network

WWE has released the following video on-line promoting their Flashback Friday vault marathon that will be happening tomorrow and each Friday going forward on the WWE Network:

Baron Corbin’s New Theme Song Now Available

WWE has officially released Baron Corbin’s new theme “New Rules” on music streaming services and YouTube.