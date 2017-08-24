Asuka Discusses Her Massive Video Game Collection, Kevin Owens Pulled From Wizard World In Chicago

Asuka Discusses Her Massive Video Game Collection EuroGamer.net has released an in-depth article taking a look at famous video game collectors and their collections. One of their featured interviews is with former video game journalist and current NXT Women’s Champion Asuka. Below is an excerpt, the full article can be found HERE: Meanwhile, over in Japan, longtime Osakan collector Kanako Urai shows off pictures via email of her Famicom Power Glove, a proud piece in her collection. She is better known as the WWE wrestler Asuka; currently the WWE NXT Women’s Champion, she has actually appeared as herself in video games such as WWE 16 and WWE 17. Asuka has talked proudly on Twitter of her game collection, which currently stands at over 5000 titles, and has also done some freelance work as a games journalist. Her collection spreads across a large number of consoles as well as some arcade systems, and she has expressed interest in collecting pinball machines in future. Like many Japanese kids of her era, her love started with the Famicom, bought for her and her older brother by her grandfather. In particular, she developed a fondness for a certain Italian plumber, citing her first encounters with Mario as the meeting that sparked the love in her heart for gaming. She would often choose to come home to play with her Mario games rather than play in the playground. “Have you experienced love at first sight?” she asks. “A moustached guy with a red hat and overalls running around? When I saw him kicking turtles and mushrooms, that lit fire in the heart of young, pure Asuka. I woke up early (even though waking up early was not my thing) to see that moustached guy.” Related: WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka Suffers Injury at Takeover Brooklyn, How Long Will She Be Out of Action? Kevin Owens Pulled From Wizard World In Chicago Kevin Owens‘ has posted the following to Twitter noting that he will not be appearing at this weekend’s Wizard World Comic-Con in Chicago: This really sucks but due to circumstances 100% out of my control, I will not be at @WizardWorld this Friday.

Sorry, guys. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 23, 2017 I should clarify, this is in no way @WizardWorld‘s fault. Just bad timing. Thanks! https://t.co/spLu1A9Vbu — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 24, 2017 Wizard World has also reached out with the following tweet offering refunds to fans who purchased photo opps and autographs with Owens: We’ll catch you in the future! Best wishes! Friends – refunds for ops and autos with Kevin are processing. https://t.co/0akD8otHHI — Wizard World (@WizardWorld) August 24, 2017