The Hardy Boyz Reveal Biggest Change In 20 Years (Video), WWE Hall Of Famer Trademarking Name, Legends Available For Wrestling Commentary

The Hardy Boyz Reveal Biggest Change In 20 Years
WWE has released the following video on-line featuring Matt and Jeff Hardy revealing the biggest change for them over the last twenty years:
WWE Hall Of Famer Attempting To Trademark Name
PWInsider.com is reporting that Ricky Steamboat is currently in the process of trademarking his name.
The following history of the Steamboat trademark was also detailed by PWInsider:
Legends Available For Wrestling Commentary
The following press release was sent to WrestleZone earlier this morning:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?