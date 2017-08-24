The Hardy Boyz Reveal Biggest Change In 20 Years (Video), WWE Hall Of Famer Trademarking Name, Legends Available For Wrestling Commentary

The Hardy Boyz Reveal Biggest Change In 20 Years WWE has released the following video on-line featuring Matt and Jeff Hardy revealing the biggest change for them over the last twenty years: WWE Hall Of Famer Attempting To Trademark Name PWInsider.com is reporting that Ricky Steamboat is currently in the process of trademarking his name. The following history of the Steamboat trademark was also detailed by PWInsider: He did have a previous trademark that was filed in 1987 that was cancelled in 2009. He applied for another trademark also in 2009 that was abandoned later that year. His ex-wife Bonnie applied to trademark his name in 2013 but that was abandoned the following year. For some reason, The Honky Tonk Man tried to trademark his name in 2010 but was unsuccessful too. Legends Available For Wrestling Commentary The following press release was sent to WrestleZone earlier this morning: Mark Madden Available For Voice-Over Wrestling Commentary Along With Other Legends As Part Of Joe Dombrowski’s “Outsource Announcing”! We are proud to announce the addition of former WCW Nitro broadcaster and Pittsburgh sports-talk radio phenom, “The Super Genius” Mark Madden to the Outsource Announcing family. Opinionated and controversial, “Double M” spent years working on the WCW Hotline & WCW Magazine before getting a chance to do color weekly on WCW Monday Nitro. While Mark is only occasionally active in wrestling circles these days, he’s never been out of the spotlight, serving as the highest rated sports-talk radio host in the Pittsburgh market for over 15 years! Outsource Announcing, founded by Joe Dombrowski in 2011, is a service allowing wrestling promoters, bookers, and talent to get clear, professional, credible play-by-play and color commentary tracks recorded for use on their DVDs, VOD, MP4s, demos, video packages, or any other use they see fit. With the flexible schedule and location of post-production, much of the excess overhead and logistics issues are eliminated by using Outsource Announcing! Mark is just one of many color analysts available to lend their expertise alongside Dombrowski, including, but not limited to – “The Franchise” Shane Douglas “Hurricane” Shane Helms Jim Cornette Les Thatcher Jack Korpela And more! SOME OF OUR CLIENTS, PAST AND PRESENT INCLUDE… Qatar Pro Wrestling (Middle East) Big Time Wrestling (Nationwide) East Coast Wrestling Association (Delaware) International Wrestling Cartel (PA) PRIME Wrestling (OH) Premier Championship Wrestling (OH) Matt Riviera/Traditional Champ. Wrestling (AR) NWA Mid-South (MS) Wrestling’s Bloodiest Wars (PPV) Border City Wrestling (ON) There’s an announce team suitable for any budget or any mood you’d like to set! For further information or to schedule a voice-over, please email JoeDombrowskiPR@gmail.com or visit the “Outsource Announcing” section of Joe-Dombrowski.com!