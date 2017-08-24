Why Did Rusev Lose So Quickly To Orton?, John Cena Thanks The Internet, WWE-The Rock Trademark

Nick Hausman
(Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/Corbis via Getty Images)

Why Did Rusev Lose So Quickly To Orton?

This past Sunday at SummerSlam Rusev lost to Randy Orton in just nine seconds.

This loss continued Rusev’s losing pay-per-view streak since he hasn’t won atelevised pay-per-view match since defeating Zack Ryder at Battleground in July of 2016. Rusev’s quick loss has sparked a lot of rumors about Rusev’s WWE future.

In the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer reported that the quick loss was just a way for WWE to kick off their program. The idea is that the first match was a fluke and that Orton winning was due to him needing a victory after his recent lackluster PPV losses to Bray Wyatt and Jinder Mahal.

While WWE didn’t further the Orton – Rusev program on SmackDown Live this past Tuesday night this is the plan going forward. Meltzer also noted that the SummerSlam booking call wasn’t really “anti-Rusev” but rather “a major pro-Orton decision.”

John Cena Thanks The Internet

John Cena has posted the following to Twitter:

WWE Applies For The Rock Trademark

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has applied for a new trademark for The Rock for clothing purposes.

