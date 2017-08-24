Why Did Rusev Lose So Quickly To Orton?

This past Sunday at SummerSlam Rusev lost to Randy Orton in just nine seconds.

This loss continued Rusev’s losing pay-per-view streak since he hasn’t won atelevised pay-per-view match since defeating Zack Ryder at Battleground in July of 2016. Rusev’s quick loss has sparked a lot of rumors about Rusev’s WWE future.

In the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer reported that the quick loss was just a way for WWE to kick off their program. The idea is that the first match was a fluke and that Orton winning was due to him needing a victory after his recent lackluster PPV losses to Bray Wyatt and Jinder Mahal.

While WWE didn’t further the Orton – Rusev program on SmackDown Live this past Tuesday night this is the plan going forward. Meltzer also noted that the SummerSlam booking call wasn’t really “anti-Rusev” but rather “a major pro-Orton decision.”

John Cena Thanks The Internet

John Cena has posted the following to Twitter:

Dear #Internet we don’t always get along, and u sure have fun at my expense, but wanted 2 say #ThankYou 4 the kind words the past few days — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 24, 2017

WWE Applies For The Rock Trademark

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has applied for a new trademark for The Rock for clothing purposes.