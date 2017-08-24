Kenny Omega On Not Being Fit to Lead Bullet Club, The ‘Difficulty’ in Adam Cole’s WWE NXT Debut, Comedy vs Serious Wrestling and More

NJPW Star, Kenny Omega is the special guest on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 this week and talks about how he’s not fit to be a leader of the Bullet Club. Below are some interview highlights.
Kenny Omega Shares His Reaction To Getting A Six Star Match Rating:
Kenny Omega Talks About Adam Cole’s NXT Debut:
Kenny Omega on Skills Learned in Developmental:
Singing John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt with Daniel Bryan During a Match:
Some of Kenny Omega’s Favorite Matches Fans May Never See:
Comedy Wrestling VS Serious Wrestling:
Kenny Omega vs Daryl (Hiromu’s pet cat):
Kenny Omega Talks about how he’s not fit to be a leader of the bullet club:
The Rebirth of Kenny Omega:
Get it all on this week’s brand new episode of AfterBuzz TV’s X-Pac 12360.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?