Ricochet Featured in MLW360 Digital Series Premiere (Video), Rusev Jokes About Not Being on Southpaw, Sami Zayn & Nia Jax Present Award

Rusev Jokes About Not Being on Southpaw Regional Wrestling
WWE star Rusev recently spoke with Al Arabiya, and when asked why is not on the current season of Southpaw Regional Wrestling, The Bulgarian Brute joked, “contract problems. I asked for too much money.”
Sami Zayn & Nia Jax Present Award
Soccer player Hajar Abulfazl accepts the Courageous Use of Sport Award from Sami Zayn and Nia Jax at the Beyond Sport Global Awards at One World Observatory in New York City:
MLW360 Digital Series Premieres
MLW has issued the following press release:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?