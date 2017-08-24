Backstage Update on Low Ki’s GFW Status, Why He Requested His Release

As we noted yesterday, following the most recent set of GFW Impact TV tapings, Low Ki has requested his release from the company.

With regards to why Low Ki left, two versions of the story were making the rounds, one claiming financial differences and the other claiming creative differences. PWInsider.com is reporting multiple GFW sources are claiming the financial story is inaccurate, and Ki’s decision to request his GFW release was based on creative issues he had with the company. GFW reportedly wanted Ki to be a focal point of the X-Division, however Ki saw himself remaining in the main event picture after being booked to work with Alberto El Patron.

As of this writing, Ki has yet to be granted his release from GFW and he remains under contract until October.