Asuka Talks Video Games, Praise for Recent GFW Talent Debut, News on GFW Presence at Triplemania, WWE Ice Cream Bars Jacket (Photo)

Asuka Talks Video Games WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka recently spoke with Eurogamer, and noted her video game collection contains over 5,000 titles. On her favorite video game characters, Asuka had the following to say: "Have you experienced love at first sight? A mustached guy with a red hat and overalls running around? When I saw him kicking turtles and mushrooms, that lit fire in the heart of young, pure Asuka. I woke up early (even though waking up early was not my thing) to see that mustached guy." Praise for Recent GFW Talent Debut, News on GFW Presence at Triplemania As noted, Johnny Impact, fka John Morrison, made his GFW Impact TV debut at the last set of tapings, and PWInsider.com is reporting there were rave reviews for Morrison's work at the TV tapings this past week. In related news, PWInsider reports GFW will likely be shooting some TV angles at AAA's Triplemania event this week, as Johnny Impact, Bobby Lashley, Moose and Jeff Jarrett are all advertised to appear at the big event. WWE Ice Cream Bars Jacket As seen below, Chalkline has released a jacket inspired by the classic WWF ice cream bars: Our Fall collection scheduled to release towards the end of September pays tribute to the past through a series of exciting Fanimation Jackets. #Fall #Fall17 #wwe