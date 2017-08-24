Asuka Talks Video Games, Praise for Recent GFW Talent Debut, News on GFW Presence at Triplemania, WWE Ice Cream Bars Jacket (Photo)

Asuka Talks Video Games
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka recently spoke with Eurogamer, and noted her video game collection contains over 5,000 titles. On her favorite video game characters, Asuka had the following to say:
Praise for Recent GFW Talent Debut, News on GFW Presence at Triplemania
As noted, Johnny Impact, fka John Morrison, made his GFW Impact TV debut at the last set of tapings, and PWInsider.com is reporting there were rave reviews for Morrison’s work at the TV tapings this past week.
In related news, PWInsider reports GFW will likely be shooting some TV angles at AAA’s Triplemania event this week, as Johnny Impact, Bobby Lashley, Moose and Jeff Jarrett are all advertised to appear at the big event.
WWE Ice Cream Bars Jacket
As seen below, Chalkline has released a jacket inspired by the classic WWF ice cream bars:
