WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Al Arabiya and below are some interview highlights: On his WWE release back in 2014: “I had mixed feelings about my release,” Mahal tells me. “Obviously I was very sad and disappointed because it was my goal to be a WWE Superstar my whole life, and not only that, a WWE champion. I felt like I had let myself down. I was a disappointment to myself. I felt like I didn’t give it 100 percent. But also at the same time, I was kind of unhappy at the moment in 3MB. I wasn’t progressing the way I felt I should be, which was ultimately my fault because I wasn’t putting in the work.” On the American crowd booing the Indian National Anthem on Smackdown: “It was a very small negative reaction but overall everyone was very happy. I think that’s the first time that the WWE national anthem has ever been sung on such a huge platform. I think everyone was very proud that our culture has been showed. I want to make sure that everything we do is authentic, is the real thing. Very few people are offended by it.” On his relationship with Vince McMahon: “My relationship with Vince is great—he’s actually the first person I talk to after any match or any promo. Whereas before, my relationship with Vince wasn’t that great because I would just avoid him. Obviously Vince is very intimidating, but once you get to know him he’s very friendly and very helpful. He wants to help you. He wants to see you succeed, because when you succeed, WWE succeeds. It’s his baby, it’s his business, it’s his brainchild, and he wishes nothing but the best for it.”