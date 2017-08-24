Unseen Video of John Cena’s WWE Raw Return, Why Homicide Was Absent From GFW Tapings, NXT Star Reveals Which WWE Star Got Her a Tryout

Why Homicide Was Absent From GFW Tapings LAX member Homicide was noticeably absent from this week’s GFW TV tapings, however according to PWInsider.com, he is still with the company. Homicide is not injured, and him missing the recent tapings was because GFW chose not to bring him in. The company has reportedly been more judicious with regards to how many talents they brought in for this past week’s tapings, and they felt Homicide was not needed to help further the recent LAX story line. NXT Star Reveals Which WWE Star Got Her a Tryout WWE NXT star and Mae Young Classic Competitor Bianca Belair recently spoke to ESPN’s “ESPN W”, and below is what Belair had to say about Mark Henry assisting her with a WWE tryout: “Being a part of something which is tied to Mae Young, who was a legend and someone who was a pioneer for women’s wrestling and created so much history …means so much to me. Now I am able to be a part of history. Every single day I’m here to prove [Mark] right and show him that what he saw in me is there. It’s been a challenge, but I’m extremely grateful to be here and am excited for what’s to come.” Unseen Video of John Cena’s WWE Raw Return WWE has released the following alternate angles video of John Cena’s return to WWE Raw this week: