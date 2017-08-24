Unseen Video of John Cena’s WWE Raw Return, Why Homicide Was Absent From GFW Tapings, NXT Star Reveals Which WWE Star Got Her a Tryout

Why Homicide Was Absent From GFW Tapings
LAX member Homicide was noticeably absent from this week’s GFW TV tapings, however according to PWInsider.com, he is still with the company. Homicide is not injured, and him missing the recent tapings was because GFW chose not to bring him in. The company has reportedly been more judicious with regards to how many talents they brought in for this past week’s tapings, and they felt Homicide was not needed to help further the recent LAX story line.
NXT Star Reveals Which WWE Star Got Her a Tryout
WWE NXT star and Mae Young Classic Competitor Bianca Belair recently spoke to ESPN’s “ESPN W”, and below is what Belair had to say about Mark Henry assisting her with a WWE tryout:
Unseen Video of John Cena’s WWE Raw Return
WWE has released the following alternate angles video of John Cena’s return to WWE Raw this week:
