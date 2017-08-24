The Latest on Bruce Prichard’s GFW Status, Photos of Cena, Daniel Bryan & Bellas on ‘Today’, Charlotte Making First Appearance Since Flair Surgery

The Latest on Bruce Prichard’s GFW Status

PWInsider.com is reporting that Bruce Prichard’s “firing” by Jim Cornette on GFW Impact might not have been his final GFW appearance with the company. There has been talk that Prichard will be back in November for the Bound for Glory PPV and TV tapings, however that has yet to be confirmed.

Charlotte Making First Appearance Since Flair Surgery

WWE Smackdown Live star Charlotte Flair has yet to make a public appearance since Ric Flair has been hospitalized, however, the former Women’s Champion will be appearing at the Wizard World Comic Con Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

In addition to Charlotte, WWE stars Roman Reigns, The Hardy Boyz and Alexa Bliss will be appearing for fan Q&A’s, photo sessions and more.

Photos of Cena, Daniel Bryan & Bellas on ‘Today’

As noted, John Cena, The Bella Twins and Daniel Bryan all appeared on the “TODAY” show this past Monday morning, and below is a photo gallery of their appearance: