Backstage News On Why Cole/Fish/O’Reilly Alliance Formed, Serena Deeb & Mia Yim Hype Mae Young Classic

Details On Why Cole/Fish/O’Reilly Alliance Formed As shown on NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Adam Cole made his debut and attacked newly-crowned NXT Champion Drew McIntyre. Initially, McIntyre was distracted by Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly, who reformed as a tag team after having previous singles matches on NXT weekly episodes. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the alliance between the three formed due to McIntyre, who is the babyface, being considerably taller than Cole. As a result, the three formed a group to strengthen the heel dynamic for the feud. Serena Deeb & Mia Yim Hype Mae Young Classic Mae Young Classic competitors Serena Deeb and Mia Yim both hyped their upcoming appearances in the tournament, which premieres on Monday, 8/28. Deeb, who had a previous WWE run as a member of the Straight Edge Society, even mentioned that in her interview. You can view the full interview below. What has @SerenaDeeb been up to since the last time we saw her in @WWE? Find out as she gears up for the #MaeYoungClassic! pic.twitter.com/VlMJxuVmvB — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2017 Only 4 days away, be sure to catch the premier of the @MaeYoungClassic only on @WWE network ! pic.twitter.com/ifxr8yU4yk — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) August 24, 2017