Eric Bischoff Reveals When WWE Fans Started To Become ‘Problematic’; The Best Way To Deal With Rowdy Crowds

On the best way to handle pro wrestling crowds that try to take over the show like what happened on RAW this week: EB: Stone Cold Steve Austin was one of the first, I think, when the crowd really started to try to take over a show and when it became problematic with the "WHAT?!" chants. I remember being out there and cutting promos that had nothing to do with Steve Austin. I'd be out there in the middle of a promo, either by myself or with someone, and you'd get that "WHAT?!" chant. For me the best way to stop it or control it is to simply talk over it and ignore it. Not letting it throw me off. The moment you react to it it's only going to intensify. Not only is it going to intensify in the ring at that particular moment but the people watching at home will show up at RAW the next week, or week after that, and realize they have the ability to throw you off your game. That's really what they are trying to do. They are not just having fun they are doing it trying to have an impact on what is going on inside the ring. The best way to overcome it is to just keep going on, ignore it, stay on track and they will quit pretty quickly.

Ric Flair rallying following his recent health issues

Brock Lesnar successfully retaining the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam

Whether doing John Cena vs Roman Reigns before WrestleMania is too soon

Reported backstage heat on Baron Corbin regarding his social media habits

How to handle fans that become “problematic”

Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre moving past 3MB to become champions

WWE debuting an ROH-esque stable in NXT with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reily

How WWE can best use Bobby Roode on the main roster

What to do with Asuka now that she is injured after holding the NXT Women’s Championship more than 500 days

The WWE SummerSlam Kick-Off Show starting before the doors to the Barclay’s open

The various celebrities in attendance for SummerSlam

If Eric has ever been approached to do a reality show ala Nikki Bella on Dancing With The Stars It also includes Nick asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include: The hardest part of being a heel

WCW vs NWO Revenge for Nintendo 64

If WWE will partner with indies due to cutbacks

Plans for Immortal in TNA

Andrew “Test” Martin

What collection Eric has

Why Bobby Heenan was fired and replaced with Mark Madden

His memories of Marcus Bagwell breaking his neck in WCW