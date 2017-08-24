Baron Corbin Reflects on Human Mortality (Video), Five Things You Need to Know About Adam Cole, WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight

NXT TV Tapings Tonight

As a reminder, WWE will be holding the post-Takeover NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University tapings. Be sure to join us around 6:30pm EST tonight for live spoiler coverage!

Five Things You Need to Know About Adam Cole

WWE.com has published a new article listing Five things you need to know about NXT’s newest star Adam Cole. Some of the facts include his catchphrase “Bay Bay”, notable names he’s faced in the past and more.

Baron Corbin Reflects on Human Mortality

While in New York City for SummerSlam, The Lone Wolf checks out his friend’s amazing oddities collection: