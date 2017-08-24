More Names Backstage at SummerSlam, JR On Mae Young Classic Creative Changes, Top 10 WWE 2K17 Brawls, New Bella Twins Videos

Matt Hardy’s Family Backstage at SummerSlam

PWInsider.com reports Reby Hardy and “King” Maxel, the wife and child of Matt Hardy, were backstage at WWE SummerSlam and Raw this week.

JR On Mae Young Classic Changes

Jim Ross noted that him and WWE Hall of Famer Lita went in to the studio this week to do voice over work for 16 Mae Young Classic tournament matches. Ross noted creative changes in how the bouts were being presented were what necessitated him and Lita to go back in and do the voice over work after having voiced the bouts live during the tapings.

Top 10 WWE 2K17 Brawls

The following video has been released, featuring the Top 10 most brutal brawls from WWE 2K17:

New Bella Twins Videos

Below are two new videos from The Bella Twins YouTube page, featuring Nikki discovering the perfect wedding flower, and the Bellas revealing their new line of wines: