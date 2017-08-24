Steve Austin Says a Match Against CM Punk is ‘Never Gonna Happen’, Talks Roman Reigns, Dangerous Alliance

Steve Austin held a Q&A session on his recent The Steve Austin Show podcast. Notable topics Austin covered were his take on Roman Reigns, being a part of the Dangerous Alliance, and potentially facing CM Punk.
Here are the highlights.
Austin shares his thoughts on Roman Reigns:
Austin on his days as a member of the Dangerous Alliance:
Austin on CM Punk, and if a match will ever happen between the two:
You can hear the full Q&A below.
***If any portion of these quotes are used, be sure to H/T The Steve Austin Show via WrestleZone for the transcription***
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?