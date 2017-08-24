Steve Austin Says a Match Against CM Punk is ‘Never Gonna Happen’, Talks Roman Reigns, Dangerous Alliance

Steve Austin held a Q&A session on his recent The Steve Austin Show podcast. Notable topics Austin covered were his take on Roman Reigns, being a part of the Dangerous Alliance, and potentially facing CM Punk. Here are the highlights. Austin shares his thoughts on Roman Reigns: “He’s still finding his way and getting his feet under him, so to speak. In the business, storylines [are] hot and cold, and stuff like that. But, Roman Reigns will be just fine whether he has that belt or not.” Austin on his days as a member of the Dangerous Alliance: “Going into the Dangerous Alliance was awesome. Because, basically, everybody who was in that thing is in the [WWE] Hall of Fame. Bobby Eaton ain’t gone in yet, but he should go in as part of the Midnight Express. I was telling somebody eariler; when I won that TV title from Bobby Eaton in ’91, it [darn] near hurt my feelings because I had so much respect for the guy. But I wasn’t gonna say no to taking a belt, but, I couldn’t lace that guy’s boots at the time. So Bobby Eaton – phenomenal. Larry Zbyszko – phenomenal. Rick Rude – phenomenal. Arn Anderson. Madusa! She’s in the Hall of Fame. Me, I was the youngest guy in that group, youngest guy in the business. Everybody that I talked to had so much experience and was at a different level. So, I picked the brains of all of them, and learned from every single one of them. So, it was absolutely awesome.” Austin on CM Punk, and if a match will ever happen between the two: “The promos I could have had with [CM Punk], the matches I could have had with the guy, it would have been like a walk in the park and it would have been so fun. When we filmed the 2K television spot, I guess it was about three or four years ago now, I can’t remember what 2K game it was, but Jim Ross was sitting between us, CM Punk was in one chair, I was in the other. You know, I’d been out of business a pretty good while, and they started saying how we’re gonna do this. That was unscripted. Jim asked the questions, he had his questions written down, but, it kind of reminded me of that ol’ set-up between myself and The Rock… I told Punk, I can’t be no retired guy, I gotta be Stone Cold. I’m gonna be bringin it. And so, I brought it, and you can feel that tension in the room… I would have loved to have a match with CM Punk. It ain’t never gonna happen, and CM Punk is still young enough to still get in the ring, so we’ll see what happens from there. But, an awesome wrestler, and a tremendous promo.” You can hear the full Q&A below. ***If any portion of these quotes are used, be sure to H/T The Steve Austin Show via WrestleZone for the transcription***