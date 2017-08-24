Stephanie McMahon on Vince’s Birthday, Charlotte Posts Photo of Her and Ric Flair, Braun Strowman Celebrates WWE Anniversary

Stephanie McMahon Wishes Vince a Happy Birthday

As noted, today is Vince McMahon’s 72nd birthday and Stephanie offered the following on Twitter:

Charlotte Posts Photo of Her and Ric Flair

Charlotte Flair posted the following photo of her and her father Ric Flair as the WWE Hall of Famer continues to recover from surgery:

Braun Strowman Celebrates WWE Anniversary

Braun Strowman posted the following on Instagram as he celebrates two years on the WWE main roster:

And on this day two years ago I introduced #TheMonsterAmongMen to the world!!!! It’s crazy to look back at this photo because this was maybe the 9th time I’d ever been in front of a crowd. So many people judge me and said I would never be more than another failed attempt at a giant in the #Wwe well guess what I proved everyone of you wrong and I will continue to shut the moths of naysayers because if haven’t figured it out yet I was born to do this and #BraunStrowman will be talked about and remembered FOREVER!!!! #IveOnlyJustBegun #IWillNeverBeFinished

