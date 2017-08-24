Stephanie McMahon on Vince’s Birthday, Charlotte Posts Photo of Her and Ric Flair, Braun Strowman Celebrates WWE Anniversary

Stephanie McMahon Wishes Vince a Happy Birthday
As noted, today is Vince McMahon’s 72nd birthday and Stephanie offered the following on Twitter:
Charlotte Posts Photo of Her and Ric Flair
Charlotte Flair posted the following photo of her and her father Ric Flair as the WWE Hall of Famer continues to recover from surgery:
Braun Strowman Celebrates WWE Anniversary
Braun Strowman posted the following on Instagram as he celebrates two years on the WWE main roster:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?