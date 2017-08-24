Stephanie McMahon on Vince’s Birthday, Charlotte Posts Photo of Her and Ric Flair, Braun Strowman Celebrates WWE Anniversary

Stephanie McMahon Wishes Vince a Happy Birthday

As noted, today is Vince McMahon’s 72nd birthday and Stephanie offered the following on Twitter:

#HappyBirthday Dad! Thank you for always being there for me, even when I wanted to cause a little trouble. @VinceMcMahonpic.twitter.com/15RZ2xMfMJ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 24, 2017

Charlotte Posts Photo of Her and Ric Flair

Charlotte Flair posted the following photo of her and her father Ric Flair as the WWE Hall of Famer continues to recover from surgery:

Braun Strowman Celebrates WWE Anniversary

Braun Strowman posted the following on Instagram as he celebrates two years on the WWE main roster: