GFW Stars Predict Mayweather vs McGregor, Jerry Lawler vs Cody Rhodes Tomorrow Night (Videos), Former WWE Star Lands Role in New Movie

Former WWE Star Lands Role in New Movie

Former WWE star Vladimir Kozlov has landed a role in the upcoming action movie “Wolf War II”, and WWE.com has posted a story on the film, which has already topped the Chinese box office.

GFW Stars Predict Mayweather vs McGregor

Below is the latest edition of “The Question Mark”, featuring GFW stars predicting Mayweather vs McGregor this weekend:

Jerry Lawler vs Cody Rhodes Tomorrow Night

Below is a video preview Cody Rhodes vs Jerry Lawler, taking place for the first time ever, at Northeast Wrestling’s “Wrestling Under the Stars” event tomorrow night in Pittsfield, MA: