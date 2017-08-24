WZ Daily 8.24.17: Plans For Cena On RAW, WWE Ratings Increase, Rusev’s Quick Loss, Baron Corbin Heat?, More

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!
The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!
Related: Full August WZ-IRW Network Schedule: WZ Daily, RAW Rebellion, Smackdown Rebellion & Breakdowns
Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features a special appearance from his girlfriend Liz as his co-host.
The pro wrestling news topics from over the last five days that Nick & Liz discuss include:
This episode also features an exclusive interview with Impact Wrestling’s Robbie E. During his appearance he discusses:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?