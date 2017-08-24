WZ Daily 8.24.17: Plans For Cena On RAW, WWE Ratings Increase, Rusev’s Quick Loss, Baron Corbin Heat?, More

Nick Hausman

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features a special appearance from his girlfriend Liz as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from over the last five days that Nick & Liz discuss include:

  • The reported reason why John Cena was moved from Smackdown to RAW
  • WWE ratings seeing an increase
  • Plans for Rusev and Orton
  • Alleged heat backstage on Baron Corbin
  • Virgil joining a very special Presidential campaign

This episode also features an exclusive interview with Impact Wrestling’s Robbie E. During his appearance he discusses:

  • How his life has changed now that he has twin nine-year-olds
  • Why Al Snow is a hater
  • His new video series for Muscle and Fitness
  • Not competing in the Gauntlet For The Gold match
  • If he sees himself as a future GFW world champion
  • What is different about Impact Wrestling now that GFW is in charge
  • Jim Cornette’s GFW debut
  • The rise of female wrestling
  • Johnny Impact
  • If he thinks Alberto El Patron will return to the company
  • DJ Zema Ion’s quick recovery from injury
  • Mayweather vs McGregor
  • More…

