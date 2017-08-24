Robbie E Discusses Fighting ‘Dad Bod’, Why He Is Not On Impact, Should El Patron Return To GFW?, More

The latest edition of the WZ Daily was released just now and features an exclusive interview with Impact Wrestling’s Robbie E!

You can listen to his full interview in the embedded player above. Some of his comments have been transcribed below.

How his new “Dad Bod Destroyer” video series for Muscle & Fitness came together:

RE: I first connected with Muscle & Fitness when I did The Amazing Race. They had approached me for an interview because they wanted to know about how I prepared for the race, how I stayed fit during the race and filming. Ever since then we have kept in contact with new things happening in my life and career. They knew I had twins and they asked, “Hey, why don’t we do these weekly Dad Bod videos?” They asked if I was staying in shape and I told them that I am. I told them that my one promise I made to myself is that no matter what is going on, or how crazy it is with these twins, that I am not going to turn into my friends in high school or guys I know that became a dad and then started to look like a dad. I want to look like Robbie E and that shouldn’t change just because I have two children.

On what his plans are going forward in Impact Wrestling:

RE: I think Jeff’s first goal with Global Force Wrestling is to make it look different than the previous years. He really wants to change things up. In order to do that some of the faces that have been on for awhile, like myself, just needed to get a rest from tv and then get a new beginning. I will get a new beginning, I’m looking forward to it and I think it’s going to be a bigger and better Robbie E.

On if he thinks Alberto El Patron will return to Impact Wrestling:

RE: I hope we do. He’s a super cool dude and super talented. I hope we do. I think he really added something special and different to the GFW roster. I want him back.

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features a special appearance from his girlfriend Liz as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from over the last five days that Nick & Liz discuss include:

The reported reason why John Cena was moved from Smackdown to RAW

WWE ratings seeing an increase

Plans for Rusev and Orton

Alleged heat backstage on Baron Corbin

Virgil joining a very special Presidential campaign

This episode also features an exclusive interview with Impact Wrestling’s Robbie E. During his appearance he discusses: