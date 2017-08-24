Spoiler Notes From Tonight’s NXT TV Tapings; Bobby Roode In-Action, Mae Young Classic Competitor in Dark Match, Adam Cole and More

WWE is currently holding the post-Takeover Brooklyn NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University, and below are some spoiler notes from tonight:
-Bobby Roode did appear as advertised, facing Roderick Strong in a match. After the match, Drew McIntyre came out, but was ambushed by Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, as seen below.
-In the dark match from tonight, Mae Young Classic competitor Jazzy Gabert defeated Leah Knox via submission.
