Spoiler Notes From Tonight’s NXT TV Tapings; Bobby Roode In-Action, Mae Young Classic Competitor in Dark Match, Adam Cole and More

WWE is currently holding the post-Takeover Brooklyn NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University, and below are some spoiler notes from tonight:

-Bobby Roode did appear as advertised, facing Roderick Strong in a match. After the match, Drew McIntyre came out, but was ambushed by Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, as seen below.

-In the dark match from tonight, Mae Young Classic competitor Jazzy Gabert defeated Leah Knox via submission.

#nxt Adam Cole takes down the Champ Again https://t.co/o9MRhtFmWd — AKarba (@akarba) August 24, 2017