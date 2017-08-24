Triple H on Tonight’s NXT Tapings, HBK, Gabe Sapolsky & Jim Smallman at Full Sail (Photo), WWE Stars React to Bobby Roode Debut (Video)

Nick Paglino
nxt tapings

(Photo credit THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Triple H Comments on Tonight’s WWE NXT Tapings

As seen below, Triple H Tweeted on tonight’s NXT TV tapings, and Shawn Michaels, along with WWN Live’s Gabe Sapolsky and PROGRESS’ Jim Smallman, can be seen watching the show:

WWE Reactions to Bobby Roode Debut

WWE has released the following video, featuring Cathy Kelley looking at WWE Superstar reactions to the Smackdown Live debut of Bobby Roode:

