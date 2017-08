As seen on tonight’s GFW Impact, Eli Drake won a 20 man Gauntlet for the Gold match to become the new GFW Unified Heavyweight Champion.

Drake was the first entrant in the match, and he was able to make it through the entire Gauntlet and defeat Low Ki, who was the final entrant.

Drake’s win comes after GFW made the decision last week to strip the suspended Alberto El Patron of the title.