After suffering a collarbone injury at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III last Saturday, which could keep her out for six to eight weeks, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka relinquished her title during tonight’s TV tapings at Full Sail University. NXT GM William Regal announced that “due to negotiations with Raw and Smackdown”, Asuka has chosen to relinquish the title to pursue other opportunities in WWE. So it appears the company is using her eventual main roster debut, as opposed to her injury, as the reason why she is dropping the title. WWE.com issued the following: NXT Women’s Champion Asuka relinquished her title to NXT General Manager William Regal tonight at Full Sail University in Orlando, Fla. After her dominant performance and historic 500-plus day reign as NXT Women’s Champion, The Empress of Tomorrow looks to her future for new opportunities in WWE, though no specific details are known at this time. Her reign will officially end on the date that her historic announcement airs. Below is footage of the entire NXT Universe thanking Asuka for her undefeated title reign: The #NXTUniverse cheers for @WWEAsuka moments after relinquishing the #NXTWomensTitle to GM @RealKingRegal. #ThankYouAsuka #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/2CjDsDKQXU — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2017 The longest reigning #NXT Champion of all-time has relinquished her title. @WWEAsuka is heading to the main roster! #Raw #SDLive pic.twitter.com/fhOeovp3rc — Top Rope Travis (@TopRopeTravis) August 25, 2017 #ThankYouAsuka #NXT pic.twitter.com/ne0CiIRNov — Joshua Bradshaw (@jbradshaw28) August 25, 2017