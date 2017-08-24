After suffering a collarbone injury at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III last Saturday, which could keep her out for six to eight weeks, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka relinquished her title during tonight’s TV tapings at Full Sail University.
NXT GM William Regal announced that “due to negotiations with Raw and Smackdown”, Asuka has chosen to relinquish the title to pursue other opportunities in WWE. So it appears the company is using her eventual main roster debut, as opposed to her injury, as the reason why she is dropping the title.
WWE.com issued the following:
Below is footage of the entire NXT Universe thanking Asuka for her undefeated title reign:
