Complete WWE NXT TV Taping Results From 8/24 – Shows to Air in September and October *Spoilers*

Below are complete spoiler results from tonight’s WWE NXT TV Tapings. The shows will air in September and October, and the results are courtesy of PWInsider.com. Dark match: Jazzy Gabert def. Leah Nox Week 1

– A video is played where Sanity and several members of security are laid out in the parking lot as Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish are walking away. William Regal comes out to see what happened. – Drew McIntyre comes out and says everything over the last 17 years led to this moment. It’s his life’s work. He knows there’s a target on his back. He’s putting everyone on notice that this is his world now. He offers anyone the chance to walk to the ring and fight. Roderick Strong comes out and congratulates Drew. All he cares about is his family and the NXT Championship. Once be beats Bobby Roode tonight, he’s coming for the title. Drew thanks him for challenging him like a man, but hopes Strong is ready to be knocked out like a man. – Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay) def. Ruby Riot – Heavy Machinery wins a squash – Roderick Strong def. Bobby Roode Post match: Drew McIntyre comes out to the ramp and poses with the belt. Drew is blindsided by Cole, O’Reilly and Fish. Regal calls out security as the three leave.