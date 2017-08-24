Johnny Impact Makes GFW TV Debut, Why Did Lars Sullivan Attack No Way Jose on NXT Tonight? (Videos), Adam Cole – NXT Update

Adam Cole – NXT Update

After making his official NXT debut at Takeover Brooklyn, Adam Cole is now being advertised to work NXT live events. As of this writing, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish have yet to be advertised for the road.

Johnny Impact Makes GFW TV Debut

Below is footage of Johnny Impact, fka John Morrison, making his GFW TV debut on Impact tonight:

Why Did Lars Sullivan Attack No Way Jose on NXT Tonight?

Below is tonight’s WWE NXT fallout video, featuring Lars Sullivan revealing he attacked No Way Jose on NXT tonight because Jose’s entrance music irritates him: