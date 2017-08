‘After Impact’ with Scott D’Amore Below is tonight’s “After Impact” episode hosted by Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore: Update on Taz’s Surgery As noted, former ECW Champion Taz underwent hand surgery yesterday and he posted the following audio update on the procedure: Better late than never. #surgery #thetazshow A post shared by @taztalk on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:02am PDT MVP vs James Storm, Jeff Jarrett, EC3 and More In-Action for Benefit Show The following press release has been issued: Universal Championship Wrestling LLC makes its anticipated return to Owensboro, KY on Saturday, September 16th at 7:00 PM at the Owensboro Sportscenter when 97X and UCW present Fury Road, an event benefitting Make-A-Wish. The show will feature former heavyweight champion, WWE/WCW star, TNA/GFW founder and wrestling legend “The King of the Mountain” Jeff Jarett, WWE Hall Of Famer & wrestling legend one half of the Legion of Doom, Road Warrior Animal, former WWE/TNA/NJPW star Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP), former WWE/ECW/TNA and Tough Enough star Al Snow, Impact Wrestling Star “Cowboy” James Storm, current Impact Wrestling star Ethan Carter III, former TNA World Tag Team Champion “The Natural” Chase Stevens, TNA Knockout and former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rebel, Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein, and many more. VIP ringside rows 1-2 ticket prices are $25 in advance, VIP ringside rows 3-5 ticket prices are $20, all VIP ring side seats include early entry into the event for a private meet and greet as well as an assigned ringside chair. Adult (ages 13 and up) general admission tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door, kids (ages 3-12) general admission tickets are $10 in advance and $13 at the door. Kids 2 and under are free. General admission ticket seating is first come first serve and does not include early entry for the meet and greet. General admission ticket holders can upgrade their ticket to include the VIP meet and greet for $5. A portion of the net proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish, donations will be accepted at the night of the event as well. Advanced tickets are available at The Owensboro Convention Center, and may be purchased online at www.owensborotickets.com. In the main event, former WWE star MVP goes one on one with Impact Wrestling star “Cowboy” James Storm. Former WWE/WCW/TNA/USWA star Jeff Jarrett returns to the Owensboro Sportscenter for the first time in over 20 years as he teams up with “The Headliner” Chris Michaels to battle the home town Maddox Brothers (Shaun & Shayne Maddox). Current UCW Heavyweight Champion and former WWE star Al Snow returns to defend his title against former TNA World Tag Team Champion “The Natural” Chase Stevens. Impact Wrestling star Ethan Carter III will be in action against “Superb” Scott Sexton. Impact Wrestling Knockout Rebel squares off against Ring of Honor star Kelly Klein. The event will also feature a meet and greet with WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal, a live musical performance by Boomstik, and will also see Mike Micas, Derek Neal, N-V-US and more in action. UCW is a family friendly event and welcomes children of all ages. ***Main Event*** Singles Match MVP vs. “Cowboy” James Storm Tag Team Match “The King of the Mountain” Jeff Jarrett & “The Headliner” Chris Michaels vs. The Maddox Brothers (Shaun & Shayne Maddox) UCW Heavyweight Title Match Al Snow © vs. “The Natural” Chase Stevens Singles Match EC3 vs. “Superb” Scott Sexton Plus – Much more featuring all your favorite UCW Stars! Special meet and greet for VIP ticket holders at 5pm. VIP Ringside Rows 1-2 Ticket Prices: $25 VIP Ringside Rows 3-5 Ticket Prices: $20 Adult (Ages 13 and up) General Admission Ticket Prices: $15 Kids (Ages 3-12) General Admission Ticket Prices: $10 Kids 2 and under are free. All VIP Ringside Tickets include a preshow meet and greet, the meet and greet can be added on to any general admission ticket for $5. Tickets will be available at The Owensboro Convention Center located at 501 W 2nd Street as well as online at www.owensborotickets.com. For questions on ticket availability call The Owensboro Convention Center at 270-687-8800 or email ucwprowrestling@aol.com. The Owensboro Sportscenter 270-687-8330 1215 Hickman Ave Owensboro, KY 42303 More information on Universal Championship Wrestling LLC can be found on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ucwpro, as well as their website www.ucwevents.com. To contact the promotion, you can write to their Facebook page or email ucwprowrestling@aol.com