New Report Suggests That WWE Has Plans For The New Day To Break Another Major WWE Tag Team Record

The New Day losing the SmackDown tag team titles at WWE SummerSlam to The Usos looks to be part of a much larger plan to help establish The New Day as the all-time greatest WWE tag team.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods already hold the record for the longest championship reign of any tag team but company officials have eyes on New Day breaking another record.

Meltzer reports that WWE wants The New Day to eventually hold the titles more times than any other tag team in WWE history.

The Hardyz and Edge & Christian each have had seven WWE tag title reigns. The Dudley Boyz have had nine.