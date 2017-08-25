Steve Austin Comments On Roman Reigns’ WWE Push, His Future, The Attitude Era vs Modern Era, More

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin joined the latest episode of Off The Board with Jimmy Traina to promote the upcoming season of Broken Skull Challenge.
Below are some transcribed highlights courtesy of Sports Illustrated.
You can find the full episode HERE or by listening in the embedded player above.
Related: Steve Austin Says a Match Against CM Punk is ‘Never Gonna Happen’, Talks Roman Reigns, Dangerous Alliance
On Roman Reigns:
On whether he could be a star if he broke into the WWE now:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?