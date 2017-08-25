Carmella Shares Photos Of Big Cass In The Hospital, 5 Things Dean Ambrose Did Before The SHIELD (Video)

Carmella Shares Photos Of Big Cass In The Hospital

Carmella posted the following photos to Twitter last night of her and Big Cass in the hospital for his ACL surgery. As we have noted on the site, Cass could be out for up to nine months:

He’s in more agony over the lack of pizza than he is over the surgery pic.twitter.com/5RtidhMmDX — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) August 25, 2017

