The Miz Wraps Filming Mysterious Project, WWE Touring Schedules For This Weekend, Who Were The Ring Announcers For NXT Last Night?

The Miz Wraps Filming Mysterious Project
The Miz posted the following video on Instagram this morning teasing an upcoming film project that he is finishing shooting today. He does not say what the project is but wants fans to guess and gives them a clue at the end:
WWE Touring Schedules For This Weekend
RAW
Smackdown
NXT
Who Were The Ring Announcers For NXT Last Night?
Kayla Braxton and Mike Rome were the ring announcing at last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University.
WWE taped four episodes that will air until mid-September.
Complete WWE NXT TV Taping Results From 8/24 – Shows to Air in September and October *Spoilers*
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?