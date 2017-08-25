X-Division Stars in Four Way Tag Team Match

According to PWInsider.com, it has been announced that X-Division stars Andrew Everett and DJ Z will be competing in a four-way Tag Team match at Triplemania. The GFW stars will be facing Scoria and Cuervo, Drago and Aerostar as well as AAA Tag Team Champions Monster Clown and Murder Clown.

More GFW Talents Confirmed for Triplemania

GFW has confirmed the following talents will be at this year’s Triplemania event:

OVE and Grado on ‘Last Word’

Below are two GFW Last Word videos from last night’s show, featuring OVE making a statement following their win, and Grado saying ‘yes’ to Laurel Van Ness: