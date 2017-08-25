News on Weekend WWE Live Events
This weekend, the WWE Raw brand will be running live events as follows:
Tonight in Carbondale, IL
The Smackdown side of this weekend’s live events is as follows:
Tomorrow night in Baton Rouge, LA
WWE Announces Bobby Roode’s Farewell NXT Tour Dates
As noted, WWE Smackdown Live star Bobby Roode, who worked last night’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail, will be honoring the rest of his advertised NXT live event dates. WWE has Tweeted the following on Roode’s final NXT appearances:
Kalisto in WWE Supercard Confessional
Below is a new WWE Supercard confessional video featuring Kalisto:
