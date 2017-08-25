News on Weekend WWE Live Events

This weekend, the WWE Raw brand will be running live events as follows:

Tonight in Carbondale, IL

Tomorrow night in Jonesboro, AR

Sunday in Tupelo, MS on Sunday

WWE Raw Monday night will take place in Memphis

The Smackdown side of this weekend’s live events is as follows:

Tomorrow night in Baton Rouge, LA

Sunday in Monroe, LA

Monday in Texarkana, TX

Smackdown Live next week takes place in North Little Rock, AR

WWE Announces Bobby Roode’s Farewell NXT Tour Dates

As noted, WWE Smackdown Live star Bobby Roode, who worked last night’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail, will be honoring the rest of his advertised NXT live event dates. WWE has Tweeted the following on Roode’s final NXT appearances:

Kalisto in WWE Supercard Confessional

Below is a new WWE Supercard confessional video featuring Kalisto: