Seth Rollins and Rhyno ‘Butcher’ Southpaw Regional Wrestling Bonus Clip (Video), Update on Mick Foley’s New Book, Kenny Omega Note

Kenny Omega Note

NJPW United States Champion Kenny Omega will be the guest on Edge and Christian’s podcast tomorrow.

Update on Mick Foley’s New Book

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be narrating the audio version of his next book Saint Mick, due out in October.

Seth Rollins & Rhyno in Southpaw Regional Wrestling Extra Clip

WWE has released the following clip from the new season of Southpaw Regional Wrestling, featuring “The Butchers”, Seth Rollins and Rhyno: