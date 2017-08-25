Reigns and Bliss Appearance

WWE Raw stars Alexa Bliss and Roman Reigns will be appearing at the Wizard World Comic Con Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center later today.

News on When Shelton Benjamin Signed His WWE Deal

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live this week, Shelton Benjamin made his return to WWE on the Blue Brand, and while he had been rumored to return for quite sometime now, The Wrestling Observer notes Benjamin did not officially sign his contract until last week.

Who Tops This Week’s WWE Power Rankings?

Below is this week’s WWE Power Rankings, with Braun Strowman coming it at number one: