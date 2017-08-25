John Cena Praises Nikki Bella Project As noted, WWE star Nikki Bella will be on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars”, which premieres on September 18th. John Cena Tweeted the following on Bella’s latest accomplishment: Continually inspired by @BellaTwins as Nicole embarks today on another amazing adventure.Time apart is tough,but I love u and support U %! — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 25, 2017 John Cena Says He Is Back to Being ‘the Root of All WWE Evil’ on the Internet In related news, just one day after John Cena took to Twitter to thank the internet, he is now back to being the ‘root of all evil’ amongst fans, as he issued the Tweet below. While not confirmed, the Tweet could be in reference to recent reports claiming a backstage blow up between Cena and Baron Corbin, at the August 15th Smackdown tapings, is what is contributing to Corbin’s WWE push coming to a sudden halt: Good 2 C all is back 2 #Internet normal.I’m the root of all @WWE evil again and smothered in disgruntled negativity.Keeps me strong+smiling — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 24, 2017