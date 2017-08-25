WZ Daily 8.25.17: Asuka Relinquishes NXT Championship, Big Plans For The New Day?, New NXT Stable, Mayweather v McGregor, More

Nick Hausman

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

Related: Full August WZ-IRW Network Schedule: WZ Daily, RAW Rebellion, Smackdown Rebellion & Breakdowns

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features former Smackdown Commentator Rich Bocchini (aka Rich Brennan) as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from over the last five days that Nick & Rich discuss include:

This episode also features an exclusive interview with Ring of Honor’s Punishment Martinez. During his appearance he discusses:

  • Who Punishment Martinez is
  • His collection of human skulls
  • His recent match with Flip Gordon on ROH TV episode 308
  • His and Gordon’s contrasting styles
  • Whether it’s harder to be a big man wrestler now than in previous generations
  • Comparisons to The Undertaker
  • His feud with Jay White
  • The UK market
  • Who will win between Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor
  • Whether he ever considered doing UFC
  • What he would still like to accomplish in his pro wrestling career
  • More…

adam coleAsukabobby fishconor mcgregorEric Bischofffloyd mayweatherfridays of honorKevin Owenskyle oreilyNevilleNick Hausmanpunishment martinezrich bocchinithe new dayWrestleZone Radiowz daily
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"