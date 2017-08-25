Shield Reunion At No Mercy?, Stupidity Of Beach Ball Mania, Shane Vs Owens To Get Personal

The latest episode of “Wrestling Reality with Justin LaBar” came out on Wednesday. Here’s some topics that were discussed: Shield reunion: Braun is fighting Lesnar. Looks like Cena and Samoa Joe, so what does Roman Reigns do? We saw interaction this past week with Miz. What if, since we need something big on this card in LA at the Staples Center in addition to the title match, so what if the reunion of The Shield up against the Miztourage? Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens getting personal soon: This needs to get personal and push the violence button. They went off the air with Owens really upset. I’ve always liked about his character is he’s a heel in WWE but he openly talks about his wife. How much he loves his wife and kids. Vocal about it way more than most heels would be and I love it. I love it because his whole thing with backstabbing friends like Sami Zayn is he’ll do anything to be successful for himself and his family. It’s something everyone can relate to in a way of doing what ya need to be successful and support your family. Shane’s kids have come out with him at Mania, sitting ringside, his wife use to be on-air with WWE…so if all are OK, bring the families into this. There is potential for that real life feel of tension. Shane can say I wish my brother-in-law never signed you to NXT. Tap into that real life stuff, it tends to connect to people. The show starts off in the first two minutes with the stupidity of excuses and disrespect of the beach balls at RAW. Plus, more topics like Jon Jones, Enzo Amore and more discussed in the 50 minutes. Listen in the player below or download on iTunes, Stitcher and more. Wrestling Reality is presented by TicketKingOnline.com. Use LABARFAN and get 15% off WWE tickets, 10% all other tickets.